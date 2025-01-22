Trump moves to end birthright citizenship

Washington: US President Donald Trump signed an executive order initiating the process to end birthright citizenship, marking his return to the White House. The order, part of a series of executive actions, seeks to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the US whose parents lack legal immigration status.

Under the new policy, children born in the US will no longer be recognised as citizens if their father is not a US citizen or lawful permanent resident, and their mother is either in the country illegally or present on a temporary visa, such as a student, work, or tourist visa.

The change, set to take effect in 30 days, targets automatic citizenship for children of parents unlawfully or temporarily residing in the country. Immigration advocates swiftly responded by filing a lawsuit on Monday evening, arguing that the move overturns more than a century of established US policy and legal interpretations.

Immigration advocates who filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire shortly after Trump signed the executive order say the order would threaten children and their families “with a lifetime of exclusion from society and fear of deportation from the only country they have ever known.”

“But that is illegal. The Constitution and Congress — not President Trump — dictate who is entitled to full membership in American society.”

14th Amendment to US Constitution

The executive order challenges the traditional interpretation of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, adopted in 1868 to clarify the citizenship status of formerly enslaved individuals. The amendment has been widely interpreted to grant citizenship to anyone born on US soil.

The 14th Amendment states that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States.” Critics of birthright citizenship argue it should not apply to the children of illegal immigrants or to so-called “birth tourism,” in which people travel to the US toward the end of their pregnancy to ensure their child is born a US citizen.

This interpretation was upheld in an 1898 Supreme Court decision, which ruled that a man born to Chinese immigrants with permanent residency in the US could not be denied citizenship. Trump’s order turns on what birthright citizenship means to be “subject to the jurisdiction thereof.”

How will it impact Indians?

During his election campaign, Trump argued that the existing birthright citizenship is being exploited, particularly by nationals of countries with high levels of immigration to the US, which includes India and China.

The executive order effectively revokes the automatic citizenship granted to children born to parents who are on temporary work visas (like H1B) or those awaiting green cards.

As of 2024, the US had a population of over 5.4 million Indian Americans, accounting for 1.47% of the nation’s population. Approximately two-thirds are immigrants, while 34% are US-born, according to official data.

Meanwhile, Indian immigrants, who are already facing long green card backlogs, would likely have to witness further delays if their children are no longer entitled to citizenship at birth.

Can Trump do it?

While the order can prompt US federal agencies to interpret citizenship using a more strict and narrow definition, it will run into legal hurdles, which have already been set into motion.

Second, doing away with birthright citizenship would require a constitutional amendment, with a two-thirds vote in both the House of Representatives and the Senate and approval by three quarters of US states. Trump’s party, the Republicans, have a majority in both the House of Representatives, as well as the Senate.

Trump’s stand with regard to immigration has been well-documented. As President during his first term, in 2018, Trump had said he intended to remove, by means of an executive order, the right of citizenship from people born in the US to foreign nationals. However, back then, the constitutionality of that kind of an executive order in the absence of a new constitutional amendment had been widely debated. Till the end of his presidency in 2021, no such executive order was passed by Trump.

The issue was back on the table in 2024 during the presidential campaign, and Trump promised to make this his priority on his first day in office. After winning the 2024 elections, during the Presidential transition period, Trump reiterated his campaign promise to end birthright citizenship, without going into details about how he would do so.

In 2024, during an interview with US broadcaster NBC, Trump had said he thought the children of unauthorised immigrants should be deported alongside their parents, even if they were born in the US.