Trump mulls seizing Iran's Kharg Island

Dubai: US President Donald Trump on Monday threatened widespread destruction of Iran’s energy resources and other vital infrastructure, including desalination plants, if a deal to end the war with Tehran is not reached “shortly.”

On the ground, the conflict showed no sign of letting up. Tehran struck a key water and electrical plant in Kuwait, and an oil refinery in Israel came under attack. Israel and the US launched a new wave of strikes on Iran.

Trump’s new threat in a social media post and earlier comments suggested American troops could seize the country’s Kharg Island oil export hub.

On the one hand, he has repeatedly said that talks with Iran are going well — though Tehran denies negotiating directly. On the other hand, he has continually ramped up his threats and sent thousands more Marines and other US troops to the Middle East.

It remains unclear where the diplomatic effort facilitated by Pakistan stands. Iran’s attacks on its Gulf neighbours could further complicate any talks.

The United Arab Emirates — which has long billed itself as a beacon of safety and stability in a volatile region — has been hard hit in the war and is signalling it wants Iran disarmed in any ceasefire. Iran’s theocracy likely won’t accept that.

In a social media post, Trump said “great progress is being made” in talks with Iran to end military operations. But he bristled that if a deal is not reached “shortly” and if the

Strait of Hormuz is not immediately reopened, the US would broaden its offensive by “completely obliterating” power plants, oil wells, Kharg Island and possibly even targeting desalination plants that supply drinking water.