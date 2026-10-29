Trump orders talks on machinery imports

Washington: US President Donald Trump has ordered negotiations with trading partners over imports of robotics, industrial machinery and their components, citing national security concerns while leaving open the possibility of future tariffs and other restrictions.

The proclamation directs the Commerce Secretary and the US Trade Representative to jointly pursue or continue negotiations and provide a progress update within 180 days. It does not impose an immediate new tariff or specify a rate for the products covered.

Trump accepted the Commerce Secretary's finding that the quantity and circumstances of these imports threatened to impair US national security. According to the proclamation, the secretary submitted a report on the investigation within the preceding 90 days.

"Depending on the status or outcome of such negotiations, I may consider alternative remedies in the future," Trump said in the proclamation on Wednesday (local time).

Those options include imposing or modifying tariffs, duties, quotas and fees. Trump also raised the possibility of a programme to encourage investment in US production of robotics, industrial machinery and their parts and components.

The directive leaves the selection of negotiating partners to the Commerce Secretary and the trade representative. It does not name India or announce a country-specific agreement, exemption or restriction.

The officials must keep Trump informed about the status or outcome of the talks, with at least one update required within the 180-day period. The proclamation does not say that tariffs will automatically take effect when that period ends.

Commerce must also continue monitoring imports and reviewing their implications for national security. The secretary is required to alert the president to circumstances that could warrant further action.

It also describes military applications for advanced robots, including reconnaissance, casualty extraction and mine detection and clearance. Automated manufacturing helps defence producers increase output, including during war or other armed conflict, according to the document.

The Commerce Secretary found that the United States depended on foreign supplies for most types of robotics, industrial machinery and related components. Imports had increased in value over the past decade and were projected to rise further, the proclamation said.

The secretary also identified potential cybersecurity risks from equipment supplied by certain foreign entities. Such machinery can be integrated into manufacturing and defence systems that process and store sensitive information, according to the findings summarised in the proclamation.

Despite increased investment in US manufacturing facilities, domestic output remained below consumption and capacity was insufficient to meet national security needs, the document said. It also cited underused manufacturing capacity within the sector.

A separate White House fact sheet presented the negotiations as part of an effort to strengthen domestic production and reduce dependence on imported equipment. Neither that statement nor the proclamation announced a completed deal or quantified new investment resulting from Wednesday's action.



