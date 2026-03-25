Trump Proposes 15-Point Plan To End Iran Conflict With Ceasefire And Nuclear Curbs

The United States, under Donald Trump, has presented a comprehensive 15-point proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Iran. The plan includes a one-month ceasefire, strict limitations on Iran’s nuclear programme, and the reopening of the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz.

According to reports, the proposal also calls for Iran to halt support for proxy groups and dismantle its missile systems and related military infrastructure. In exchange, the US has offered partial relief from sanctions, along with the possibility of economic engagement to support Iran’s struggling economy. The plan further suggests a United Nations-monitored civilian nuclear programme, with fuel facilities located outside Iran.

Despite these provisions, the proposal faces significant uncertainty, as Iran has historically resisted similar conditions and may be reluctant to accept such sweeping demands. Diplomatic sources indicate that the framework is largely based on earlier negotiations from 2025, which collapsed following Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

The proposal has reportedly been shared with Tehran through intermediaries, with Shehbaz Sharif offering to facilitate talks between the two sides. Pakistan has expressed willingness to host negotiations, and US officials are said to be open to participating, although Iran has yet to agree.

Meanwhile, military tensions remain high. The US is preparing to deploy additional troops to the region, adding to its already significant presence in West Asia. Iran has warned of possible escalation, including threats to disrupt maritime routes in the Gulf.

While Trump has claimed progress through recent discussions, Iranian officials have denied any meaningful backchannel negotiations beyond limited indirect contact. Analysts suggest that although the proposal could provide a pathway to de-escalation, deep mistrust and shifting demands on both sides pose major challenges to reaching an agreement.