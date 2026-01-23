Trump Pulls Back Invitation To Canadian PM Mark Carney For ‘Board Of Peace’

US President Donald Trump has withdrawn the invitation extended to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join the proposed ‘Board of Peace’, following Ottawa’s decision not to contribute financially to the initiative aimed at resolving global conflicts.

The move came late Thursday night, shortly after the Carney-led Canadian government made it clear that it would not pay to become part of the body envisioned by Trump. Carney has also drawn international attention in recent days for his remarks about a “rupture” in the US-led global order.

Announcing the decision on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump directly addressed the Canadian leader, stating that the Board of Peace was formally withdrawing its invitation to Canada. He described the proposed group as what he believes would become “the most prestigious Board of Leaders ever assembled.”

Tensions between the two leaders have been visible since Carney’s speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he received a standing ovation after openly questioning the stability of the US-dominated, rules-based global system. In his remarks, Carney said middle powers like Canada, which had prospered during an era of American dominance, must now adapt to a changing global reality and accept that mere compliance would not shield them from pressure by larger powers.

Trump responded a day later during his own Davos address, mocking Carney and asserting that Canada survives because of the United States. Carney pushed back soon after, saying that Canada does not exist because of the US, but succeeds because of its own national strength and identity.

The ‘Board of Peace’ was initially conceived as a mechanism to oversee reconstruction efforts in war-hit Gaza, though its proposed charter does not limit its mandate to that region alone. According to the document shared with invited countries, the body aims to promote stability, restore lawful governance and support lasting peace in regions affected by or vulnerable to conflict, while operating in line with international law.