Trump rejects deal with Iran, seeks global help on Hormuz

Washington: US President Donald Trump has rejected a potential deal with Iran to end the ongoing conflict, saying the proposed terms were “not good enough yet”, even as he called on countries around the world to deploy naval forces to help secure the Strait of Hormuz and keep global oil shipments moving.

In a wide-ranging telephone interview with NBC News on Saturday, Trump said Iran had signalled interest in negotiations but insisted Washington would not rush into a ceasefire agreement while the war continues.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” Trump said in the interview.

Asked what the terms of a possible agreement would include, the president declined to elaborate. “I don’t want to say that to you,” he said, though he suggested that abandoning nuclear ambitions would likely be central to any deal.

The remarks came as the war between the US, Israel, and Iran entered its third week, with fighting spreading across the Middle East and global energy markets shaken by tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said the US is urging countries affected by disruptions to oil shipments to help secure the strategic waterway.

“They’ve not only committed, but they think it’s a great idea,” Trump said when asked about possible international participation.

Earlier in the day, Trump also appealed publicly for a multinational effort to protect the route.

In a Truth Social post, he wrote that “Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran’s attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe.”

He added that he hoped nations including China, France, Japan, South Korea, and the UK would deploy naval vessels to the area.

The Strait of Hormuz is widely regarded as the world’s most critical oil shipping lane, carrying a large share of global crude exports.

The president also confirmed in the NBC interview that US forces had carried out strikes on Kharg Island, a strategic Iranian oil export hub.

“We totally demolished Kharg Island, but we may hit it a few more times just for fun,” Trump said.

However, he said US forces had deliberately avoided destroying key energy infrastructure on the island.

“Except, as you know, I didn’t do anything having to do with the energy lines, because having to rebuild that would take years,” he added.

The fighting has already taken a toll on US forces. According to reporting by The New York Times, six American service members died this week when a US Air Force refuelling aircraft crashed in Iraq while supporting operations linked to the war.

The crash brought the total number of American service members killed in the conflict to at least 13.

The conflict has also spilled across the region.

According to The Washington Post, the US Embassy compound in Baghdad was struck in an attack early Saturday. Air raid sirens sounded, and smoke was seen rising from inside the diplomatic compound after an explosion damaged a structure on the roof.

The embassy warned Americans not to approach the facility because of security risks.

Iran-aligned militias have carried out multiple attacks across Iraq in recent days, targeting diplomatic facilities, infrastructure, and locations linked to the US and its allies, according to reporting by The New York Times.

Iran has also continued missile and drone attacks across the Gulf region. The governments in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain reported intercepting numerous drones and missiles during the latest wave of strikes.

Despite rising tensions and surging oil prices, Trump dismissed concerns that higher gasoline prices could hurt his political standing.

“I think they’ll go lower than they were before, and I had them at record lows,” Trump said, predicting prices would fall once the war ends.

“I’m not concerned at all,” he added. “The only thing I want to do is make sure that Iran can never be the bully of the Middle East again.”

The war began after the US and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran on February 28, targeting military infrastructure and facilities linked to Tehran’s missile and drone programmes.

Since then, the Strait of Hormuz has emerged as the central geopolitical flashpoint in the conflict. Iran has threatened to block tanker traffic through the narrow passage, raising fears of a major global energy shock and prompting the US and its allies to consider naval operations to keep the route open.