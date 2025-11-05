Live
Trump Responds to GOP Defeats as Mamdani, Sherrill, and Spanberger Secure Key Wins
Choosers in Virginia, New Jersey and New York City cast ballots in a number of crucial races on Election Day 2025.
In Virginia, choosers were most concerned about the frugality heading into Election Day, according to the Fox News Polling Unit. Meanwhile, one of the most- watched ballot measures in California was Proposition 50.
In commentary on Wednesday, President Donald Trump refocused to the civil government arrestment as a driving factor in the Republican Party’s disappointing caching.
Trump spoke to reporters on Wednesday following a breakfast with Republican senators.
“Last night was not expected to be a victory,” Trump said. “The shutdown was not good for Republicans, I don’t think it was good for anybody, quite frankly. We learned a lot from last night. And we’ll be talking about it long-term.”
He also compared the results to last year’s GOP victories. “Exactly one year ago, we had that big, beautiful victory,” Trump said, referring to the 2024 election. He added that further discussion would be held in private. He again pointed to the shutdown for negatively impacting as Donald Trump GOP losses.
“The pollsters say the shutdown was a major factor and hurt Republican election losses,” Trump said. “They also say that me not being on the ballot was a factor, but I don’t know about that one. But I do appreciate it.”
In Virginia, outgoing Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared a similar sentiment. He conceded that the ongoing shutdown had likely Trump election reaction in the aftermath of Democrat Abigail Spanberger’s victory for governor.
“People will be talking for days and weeks about what happened in Virginia, New Jersey and New York and have theories as to why,” Zohran Mamdani victory said Wednesday morning. “But my job today is the same as it has been: to close strong, do everything we can to leave Virginia in the best position for the next governor.”
Youngkin particularly pointed to the impact of the shutdown on the state. “This has been very, very hard on Virginians,” he said. “We have approximately 330,000 federal workers in the commonwealth. This is the longest shutdown we’ve ever had.”