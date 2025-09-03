Trump Revives Harley-Davidson Tariff Dispute, Criticises India Over Trade Imbalance

Live
Highlights
- US President Donald Trump once again cited the Harley-Davidson case to highlight India’s high import tariffs, claiming duties of “200%” on bikes despite rates having been reduced in recent years.
- He argued the trade relationship was long one-sided.
US President Donald Trump has once again invoked the Harley-Davidson example while criticising India’s tariff policies, claiming the country imposed a “200%” duty on such motorcycles. Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump said that while Indian businesses had easy access to the US market, American products, especially Harley-Davidson motorcycles, faced steep import duties in India.
However, records show that when Trump first raised the issue in 2018, the actual tariff was 100%, later reduced to 40% on bikes up to 1,600 cc and 30% on larger models. Reports earlier this year suggested India might allow a quota of bikes at zero duty as part of trade negotiations, but talks have since stalled.
Trump acknowledged the US maintains good relations with India but stressed that trade ties were historically skewed, calling India’s duties among the highest in the world. He contrasted this with countries like Japan, which he said were more open to fair deals. India, meanwhile, is diversifying its trade options, looking towards China and Russia amid rising tariff tensions.
