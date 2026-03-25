Trump Says Iran’s “Hormuz Gift” Could Ease Global Oil Crisis

The Trump Iran Hormuz gift has sparked global attention after the US President announced that Tehran sent America a “very big present” worth a “tremendous amount of money.” He clarified that the gift has no connection with Iran’s nuclear program; instead it is related to oil and gas and linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait has been nearly closed due to the US-Iran energy conflict since late February.This situation has disrupted tanker traffic and insurance companies have refused to provide any coverage.This Hormuz shipping disruption in 2026 has sparked a global oil supply crisis driving crude prices higher and fueling volatility in energy market. Trump’s statement came just after he postponed planned strikes on Iran’s power plants, signaling a shift back toward negotiations.

Iran, however, denied taking part in any truce talks, though it assured safe passage for “non-hostile vessels.” The US has been pushing for international cooperation to secure the strait, but allies have hesitated, leaving Washington to manage the crisis largely on its own.Trump described the gift as “very significant,” suggesting it could open the door to a Trump Iran peace plan. Reports indicate that US-Iran backchannel talks are ongoing, with Pakistan also offering mediation.

For now, the Hormuz blockade impact continues to weigh heavily on global fuel supplies. The Iran-US war is already causing a big impact on the crude oil price, and has shaken the global markets . Whether this mysterious “gift” leads to real progress in negotiations or simply adds to the uncertainty remains to be seen, but the world is watching closely as global fuel crisis news unfolds.