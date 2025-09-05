Trump Says US Has ‘Lost India to China’ After SCO Summit in Post-50% Tariff Era

US President Donald Trump has sparked new debate with his remarks on India’s growing ties with China and Russia. Posting on Truth Social, Trump declared that America has “lost” both India and Russia to China. He shared an image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, writing: “Looks like we’ve lost India and Russia to deepest, darkest, China. May they have a long and prosperous future together!”

The statement follows Trump’s earlier claim that he personally “got along well with India,” though he called the partnership “one-sided.” Relations have soured since the Trump administration announced sweeping 50% tariffs on Indian goods from August 27, marking the beginning of the post-50% tariff era. The US said it raised tariffs because India is still buying oil from Russia.

At the SCO summit, Modi, Putin, and Xi talked about working more closely together in areas like energy and security. This has worried Washington, as Trump believes the US is losing its influence in Asia.

Adding to the tension, Trump advisor Peter Navarro controversially described the Russia-Ukraine conflict as “Modi’s war.” India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed these as “inaccurate and misleading.” On Trump’s post, the MEA declined to comment.

For years, Washington has invested in building India as a counterweight to China. But the US tariffs impact India heavily, and Trump’s sharp rhetoric risks undermining a partnership once seen as a pillar of the Indo-Pacific strategy.