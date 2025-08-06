Trump Shares Thoughts on the Republican Party’s 2028 Standard-Bearer

President Donald Trump recently commented about a Trump on Republican 2028 candidate in a new interview. Trump gave an interesting hint on a Possible Republican nominee 2028, singling out Vice President J.D. Vance as the most obvious contender in the 2028 Republican presidential race, according to Reuters.

Trump was recently asked about a Possible Republican nominee 2028, and he praised Vance, saying “in all fairness, he’s the vice president.”

“This would be J.D., right?” Trump said to the interviewer. “I would say this — he’s the most likely.” In a similar sense, the president was discussing both Make America Great Again (MAGA) and the 2028 ticket, which Vance could be leading.

The president also mused about the possibility of Vance and Rubio working together, by “doing something” on the ticket with Rubio as secretary of state or another prominent position, though he again said that other options still exist, including other “incredible people that we have on our team.”

“I mean, you have other incredible people that we have on our team — you know that, right? You know it,” the president added. “I wouldn’t want to mention names, but you know it.”

That said, Trump discusses Republican future by saying that it is “too early” to say for sure who will be at the top of the ticket and Republican Party next leader is based on the fact that he’s “turned out to be a great one,” though he said that the 2028 election is “a long way away.”

“So we’ll see what happens,” the president added. “It’s a long way away, a long way away.”

Of course, GOP 2028 presidential race is still far away, so the dynamics could change, but it’s clear that Trump has a lot of respect for Vance and the GOP 2028 leadership. This is significant, as it is a sign that Trump has a post-Trump political future plan, even if it is far in the future.