Trump Signals Possible Tariff Hike On India Over Continued Russian Oil Purchases

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Washington may further raise tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi does not cooperate on what he described as the “Russian oil issue.” Speaking to reporters, Trump said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was aware of his dissatisfaction, even as he referred to the Indian leader as a “good guy.”

According to remarks shared from Trump’s address, he claimed that India had tried to maintain cordial relations with the United States and that Modi understood his concerns. Trump added that the US could move swiftly to increase tariffs on Indian imports if the issue was not addressed.

The comments come months after Trump had asserted that India had assured his administration it would reduce or halt purchases of Russian crude. The US government has repeatedly expressed opposition to India’s energy trade with Russia, which it sees as undermining sanctions imposed after the Ukraine conflict. This disagreement had earlier been cited as a reason for the sharp hike in tariffs on Indian goods to 50% in August 2025.

Trump’s latest statement was made during a briefing on America’s next steps following the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro. Oil once again emerged as a central theme, with energy politics also playing a key role in recent US military actions in Venezuela.

While New Delhi has consistently defended its oil imports as being driven by national interest and energy security, Trump’s remarks signal that trade tensions between the two countries could intensify if differences over Russia-linked energy purchases persist.