Trump Signs 80+ Executive Orders on Day 1: Understanding What Executive Orders Are and Their Impact

On his first day back in office, President Donald Trump made a big impression by issuing a record 80 executive orders by 9 PM local time on January 20, 2025. Sweeping measures including abolishing birthright citizenship, withdrawing from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Paris Agreement, and establishing a national emergency at the U.S. border with Mexico were among Trump's Day 1 executive actions.

However, what are executive orders and how do they work in the US government? Are they subject to legal challenges? This is why.

Executive Orders: What Are They?

An executive order is a written command that the president of the United States issues to regulate the federal government's operations. The American Bar Association defines an executive order as a “signed, written, and published directive managing the operations of the federal government.” The organisation also outlines its use.

The executive arm of government is empowered by Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which gives the President the right to issue executive orders. Without Congressional consent, these orders are essential instruments for carrying out policy.

After being given a number, each executive order is published in the Federal Register, a government journal that offers information on federal regulations and acts. Executive orders have the same legal power and effect as regulations issued by government agencies.

The significance of executive orders

Presidents of the United States use executive orders as a potent instrument to swiftly implement policies and oversee federal government operations. The President can act alone using executive orders, which are exempt from congressional approval requirements like legislation.

On Trump Day 1, for example, the new president swiftly undid a number of the previous administration's policies. The new policies that Trump intends to enact during his tenure are modelled after these executive orders from the Trump administration.

Although they have limited effects, executive orders can have a significant impact. They can oversee the implementation or enforcement of current laws, but they are unable to enact new ones. Legislation needs Congressional approval, whereas executive orders oversee government operations. This makes the contrast between the two crucial.

Can Someone Legally Contest an Executive Order?

Executive orders are subject to certain restrictions. They may be contested in court if they are thought to go beyond the President's authority or violate the U.S. Constitution. For instance, a temporary travel restriction was imposed on Trump's first day in office during his 2017 term. This was contested in court but ultimately affirmed by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2018.

Similar legal challenges have already been made by a number of parties, including public interest organisations and unions, to Trump's directives published on the first day of his second term, such as the establishment of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which is led by Elon Musk.

Congress has the power to enact laws that supersede executive directives, even though it cannot directly do so. The President may still veto this legislation, though, which would complicate the process of superseding his orders.

U.S. Executive Orders in History

President Abraham Lincoln issued the first officially recognised executive order in 1862, which is when executive orders first appeared in history. Executive orders have been used to run the government ever since, with the exception of William Henry Harrison. Franklin D. Roosevelt issued 3,721 executive orders during his administration, setting a record for the most.

Trump signed 220 executive orders during his first term, and his first day in office demonstrates how he relies on this authority to establish policies and implement changes right away.

In conclusion,

Executive orders give the president of the United States the ability to act quickly, making them a crucial component of presidential power. Trump can swiftly carry out his objectives, as seen by the 80 executive orders he signed on his first day in office. Despite having legal power, these orders are still vulnerable to legal challenges and, occasionally, congressional action. Knowing the significance of executive orders and their boundaries is essential to comprehending how American presidents affect governance and policy.