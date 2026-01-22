Trump Softens Stance On Greenland, Plans To Launch ‘Board Of Peace’ At Davos Summit

US President Donald Trump signalled a major shift in his approach to Greenland on Wednesday, ruling out the use of military force after weeks of ambiguity and easing tensions with European allies. Speaking on the second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Trump also prepared to introduce what he described as a ‘Board of Peace’, an international body aimed at mediating and resolving global conflicts.

The change in tone followed discussions with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the summit. Trump announced that he would roll back tariff threats of up to 25 per cent against Denmark and several European countries, which he had earlier used as leverage to push for greater US control and influence over Greenland. The tariffs, initially set to take effect from February 1, were withdrawn after Trump said the two sides had agreed on a broad framework focused on Arctic security.

According to Trump, the talks with NATO were “very productive” and laid the groundwork for future cooperation in the Arctic region. NATO echoed this assessment, stating that any framework under discussion would centre on maintaining security and stability in the strategically sensitive Arctic. However, Rutte clarified that the question of Greenland’s sovereignty or its status within the Danish kingdom was not part of the conversation.

Trump has repeatedly argued in the past that Greenland’s strategic location and mineral resources make it vital for US and NATO security, particularly as competition with Russia and China intensifies in the Arctic. His earlier warnings had triggered one of the most serious strains in transatlantic relations in decades, raising fears of a rift within NATO.

The revised stance brought cautious relief in Denmark, where Trump’s previous remarks had sparked shock and concern. Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen welcomed the de-escalation, describing Trump’s decision to pause the trade dispute and rule out action against Greenland as positive signals.

Despite the softening rhetoric, the fallout continued to affect US-EU relations. The European Union decided to temporarily halt progress on a trade agreement with Washington, with the European Parliament delaying a key ratification vote. EU lawmakers cited concerns over threats to the sovereignty of a member state and the use of tariffs as political pressure, warning that such actions undermine trust and stability in transatlantic trade ties.

As Trump moves to promote his ‘Board of Peace’ initiative at Davos, global attention remains focused on whether his recalibrated approach will lead to lasting cooperation in the Arctic and a broader reset in relations with Europe.