Trump: Tesla Factory in India Would Be "Very Unfair" to the US

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized India's high tariffs, calling it "impossible" for Tesla to sell cars in the country due to its 100% import duties. Trump made these remarks while sitting alongside Tesla CEO Elon Musk during an interview on Fox News.

"If he built the factory in India, that's okay, but that's unfair to us. It's very unfair," Trump said, referring to Musk potentially establishing a Tesla factory in India.

Trump's comments come in light of his proposed reciprocal tariff plan, which aims to impose higher tariffs on goods imported from countries with which the U.S. has a significant trade deficit. India, with its growing trade imbalance with the U.S., is expected to be particularly affected by these tariffs.

"I did this during my first term," Trump said. "I charged China tariffs and took in hundreds of billions of dollars, and we had the greatest economy in history. But then we got hit with COVID, and we had to solve that problem. Now, I want to bring back reciprocal tariffs because we have a deficit with almost every country."

Trump went on to explain that countries, including India, impose tariffs that make it nearly impossible for American companies, like Tesla, to compete in their markets. "Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs," he said.