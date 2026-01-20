Trump ties Nobel snub to hard line on Greenland

Washington: US President Donald Trump has linked his push to acquire Greenland to his failure to win the Nobel Peace Prize, telling Norway’s prime minister that he no longer felt bound to think “purely of Peace,” as tensions mounted between the United States and its European allies over the Arctic territory.

The message, sent over the weekend to Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store, was disclosed by an official in the prime minister’s office and first published by PBS. In it, Trump directly connected his grievance over the Nobel Peace Prize to his increasingly forceful stance on Greenland.

A senior administration official later confirmed to IANS the authenticity of the letter.

“Considering your Country decided not to give me the Nobel Peace Prize for having stopped 8 Wars PLUS, I no longer feel an obligation to think purely of Peace, although it will always be predominant, but can now think about what is good and proper for the United States of America,” Trump wrote.

Trump also questioned Denmark’s claim to Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Danish Kingdom, and asserted sweeping security demands.

“There are no written documents; it’s only that a boat landed there hundreds of years ago, but we had boats landing there, also,” he wrote.

“I have done more for NATO than any other person since its founding, and now, NATO should do something for the United States. The World is not secure unless we have Complete and Total Control of Greenland. Thank you!” he added.

The White House defended the president’s position by framing it as a matter of national security.

“President Trump believes Greenland is a strategically important location that is critical from the standpoint of national security, and he is confident Greenlanders would be better served if protected by the United States from modern threats in the Arctic region,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told IANS.

According to copies of the exchange, Trump’s message was a response to an earlier text from Store that was co-signed by Finland’s president, Alexander Stubb. The two European leaders urged de-escalation and asked to speak with Trump directly. “We believe we all should work to take this down and de-escalate — so much is happening around us where we need to stand together,” they wrote.

After receiving Trump’s reply, Store said Norway had repeatedly clarified that the Nobel Peace Prize is awarded by an independent committee, not by the Norwegian government. “As regards the Nobel Peace Prize, I have on several occasions clearly explained to Trump what is well known,” he said.

The exchange has added to a rapidly escalating dispute over Greenland that has intensified over the past week. Trump has repeatedly vowed to “get” Greenland and has threatened to impose tariffs on Denmark and other European countries that oppose a US takeover of the island.

Greenland has been part of the Danish Kingdom for more than 300 years. Denmark has rejected Trump’s demands, saying it does not have the authority to sell the territory and that Greenland’s population of about 57,000 people will decide their own future.

Opposition on the island has become increasingly visible. On Saturday, hundreds of Greenlanders marched through the snowy streets of Nuuk, the capital, chanting slogans including “No means no” and “Greenland is already great.”

In recent days, Denmark and other European countries have moved to reinforce their presence on the island. Danish soldiers in green camouflage uniforms have been seen patrolling central Nuuk, while a Danish warship capable of breaking through ice has been deployed along the coastline.

A high-level three-way meeting last week involving the United States, Denmark, and Greenland, hosted by Vice President JD Vance in Washington, failed to produce a breakthrough. Danish and Greenlandic officials said a working group had been formed to explore possible solutions.

The Trump administration later said the sides would begin “technical talks on the acquisition of Greenland,” a statement that deepened concern in Greenland, Denmark, and across Europe.