Trump to Appoint Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy to Lead New 'Department of Government Efficiency'

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday announced Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will lead a new “Department of Government Efficiency” during his second tenure.

“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” he said in a statement.

Trump's comments have raised questions in the US on how they will provide guidance outside government. Also, there is curiosity about whether Congress would approve such proposals. However, there is a lack of clarity on how the duo will help the US government.

Donald Trump had put forward a proposal to create a government efficiency commission. It will be established as a part of a slate of new economic plans.

In September, Trump revealed that Musk had agreed to lead the department if he came into power again.

Trump’s statement quoted Musk as saying “This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people!

During his campaign, a couple of months ago, Trump said that his proposed department would work towards saving trillions of dollars by reducing government spending.

Vivek Ramaswamy, who is favour of bringing down government spending, took to X with a slogan - “SHUT IT DOWN,” which means the removal of federal agencies.

Ramaswamy promised to eliminate the FBI and other agencies like the Department of Education and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, during his campaign trial. .

Musk announced that there would be layoffs for underperforming employees and laid-off employees would be offered generous severance packages.

He further noted that there would be a rollback of government regulations.

“Department of Government Efficiency. The merch will be,” Elon Musk wrote on X.

“A smaller Government, with more efficiency and less bureaucracy, will be the perfect gift to America on the 250th Anniversary of The Declaration of Independence. I am confident they will succeed!” Trump said in a statement.