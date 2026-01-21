Trump Travels To World Economic Forum After Aircraft Technical Glitch In Davos 2026

The 56th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum is taking place in Davos from January 19 to 23, 2026, drawing political leaders, business executives, and representatives from civil society from around the world.

US President Donald Trump departed for Davos on Wednesday after his initial flight experienced what the White House described as a minor electrical malfunction. Air Force One was forced to return shortly after takeoff on Tuesday evening when the crew detected the issue and followed standard safety protocols. According to reporters on board, lights in the press cabin briefly went out, though no detailed explanation was given during the flight. Trump later switched aircraft and resumed his journey, calling the trip “interesting” and assuring that the United States would be strongly represented at the summit. He is expected to arrive on Wednesday and return the following day.

Ahead of his departure, Trump said he plans to hold discussions in Davos related to Greenland, describing the territory as strategically important for national and global security. He expressed confidence that any future arrangement would satisfy both NATO allies and the United States, stressing that security considerations were central to the talks.

Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the forum with a warning that the global order is undergoing a deep rupture rather than a gradual transition. He argued that powerful nations are increasingly using economic tools such as tariffs, financial systems, and supply chains as instruments of pressure. Emphasising solidarity among mid-sized nations, Carney said such countries must work together to protect their interests, cautioning that those not actively shaping decisions risk being sidelined in an era of intensified economic coercion.