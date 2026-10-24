Trump unveils $250 million elder care plan

Washington: US President Donald Trump has announced a $250 million initiative to recruit at least 5,000 nurses for elder care facilities across the United States, unveiling a new healthcare workforce measure as he campaigned for Republican candidates ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

The announcement came during a political rally in Fort Myers, Florida, where Trump outlined a series of domestic policy measures.

"And today I have breaking news for the benefit of American seniors," Trump told supporters.

"But I'm pleased to announce that the Trump administration is investing $250 million to hire at least 5,000 new nurses in elder care facilities all across America."

The President said the initiative would benefit facilities nationwide, including those in Florida, a state with a substantial elderly population.

He did not provide details about how the money would be distributed, when recruitment would begin or which government agencies would administer the programme.

The announcement also did not specify whether the funding would support permanent positions, temporary recruitment incentives or other measures intended to address staffing requirements.

The initiative was announced in the presence of senior administration officials, including Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr Mehmet Oz, administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Trump praised both officials during the rally, highlighting their roles in his administration's healthcare agenda.

He also spoke about efforts to reduce prescription drug prices through agreements with other countries.

Trump claimed his administration had secured arrangements intended to bring American medicine prices closer to those charged abroad.

"So, this will reduce drug prices by 50 to 90 percent," he said.

The elder care announcement was among several policy initiatives Trump highlighted while campaigning for Republican gubernatorial candidate Byron Donalds and Senator Ashley Moody in Florida.

Trump urged voters to return Republicans to both chambers of Congress, arguing that his administration needed continued legislative support to implement its priorities.

He also used the rally to discuss taxation, immigration enforcement, manufacturing investment and measures intended to improve household finances.

The healthcare workforce announcement stood apart from the broader campaign rhetoric because it identified a specific funding amount and recruitment target.

Long-term care facilities in the United States provide residential and medical support to elderly people, including those requiring continuous nursing supervision, rehabilitation and assistance with daily activities. Staffing levels are an important factor in the quality and availability of such care.



