Trump Voices Frustration As Allies Hesitate On Hormuz Military Support

Donald Trump has voiced frustration over the reluctance of key allies to support US-led efforts to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, which remains largely blocked amid escalating tensions involving Iran.

Speaking at an event in White House, Trump criticised some long-standing partner nations for not responding enthusiastically to his call for deploying naval forces to escort oil tankers through the waterway. He suggested that despite years of US support, certain countries were unwilling to reciprocate during the crisis.

Several US allies, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, and Italy, have indicated hesitation in committing military resources. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz pointed out the absence of a mandate from bodies like the United Nations, European Union, or NATO, and noted that Germany was not consulted before the conflict began.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also clarified that the UK would not engage in offensive actions, although it is exploring alternative support measures and working with partners on a broader plan to ensure safe passage through the region.

Meanwhile, Spain emphasised the need to avoid further escalation, while European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas suggested modifying existing naval missions to address the situation. However, such changes would require unanimous agreement among EU members, making swift action difficult.

The standoff highlights growing divisions among Western allies over how to respond to the crisis, particularly after claims that the US and Israel initiated the conflict without broader consultation.