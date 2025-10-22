Live
Trump warns Hamas Of ‘fast, furious And Brutal’ Response As US pushes Next Phase Of Gaza Truce
Highlights
- US President Donald Trump warned Hamas of a “fast, furious and brutal” strike if it fails to uphold the Gaza ceasefire, urging restraint among allies ready to enter Gaza.
- Vice President JD Vance is set to discuss Trump’s 20-point truce plan with Israel’s Netanyahu amid fragile peace efforts.
US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Hamas on Tuesday, cautioning that any violation of the Gaza ceasefire could trigger a “fast, furious and brutal” military response. He said several US allies in the Middle East have offered to deploy forces into Gaza to combat Hamas, but he has asked them — and Israel — to hold off for now.
In a social media post, Trump revealed that multiple nations had expressed enthusiasm to intervene militarily if Hamas continued breaching the ceasefire deal. However, he noted there was still “hope that Hamas will do what is right,” before threatening swift and severe consequences if it fails to comply.
The fragile truce, agreed upon eight days ago, has faced multiple strains, with both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violations involving hostage exchanges, aid deliveries, and border disputes.
Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance arrived in Israel for talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the next phase of Trump’s 20-point ceasefire framework. The proposal includes Hamas’ disarmament and potential steps toward a Palestinian state.
Vance’s visit follows meetings between Netanyahu and US envoys Steven Witkoff and Jared Kushner, coinciding with Hamas’ consultations with mediators in Cairo. Sources indicate Israel is seeking firm assurances that Hamas will disarm — a condition Hamas leaders have rejected so far.
Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Mahmoud Rashad met Netanyahu earlier to discuss progress on the truce plan and is expected to continue talks with US officials. Meanwhile, Qatar accused Israel of ongoing ceasefire violations as tensions remain high despite diplomatic mediation by both Qatar and Turkey.
