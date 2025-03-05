Trump’s Address Disrupted as Al Green Removed From House Floor

Democratic Rep. Al Green was ejected from the House chamber Tuesday night after interrupting President Donald Trump’s joint address to Congress, creating a tense moment early in the speech.

Trump had just referred to the upcoming November election, describing his anticipated victory as a “mandate,” when Green, an 11-term congressman from Texas, stood and pointed his cane toward the dais. “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid,” he shouted, drawing immediate reactions from lawmakers in attendance.

As Trump attempted to continue, mentioning his popular vote count and a poll reflecting support for his leadership, Green persisted in his protest. His repeated outbursts sparked boos from Republicans, followed by chants of “USA! USA!” echoing across the chamber.

House Speaker Mike Johnson quickly intervened, striking the gavel and calling for order. “Members must maintain decorum in this chamber,” he stated firmly. “This is your warning.”

Despite the caution, Green continued speaking, leading Johnson to summon the sergeant-at-arms, who escorted the congressman out. Green later told reporters he accepted any consequences for his actions, stating, “I acted according to my conscience.”

Following the address, Johnson condemned Green’s conduct, asserting that the House would consider a censure resolution. “This was an unnecessary spectacle,” Johnson said. “If Democrats want a 77-year-old heckling congressman to be the face of their opposition, that’s their decision. We will not tolerate disruptions in this chamber.”

A censure, a formal reprimand, would mark a serious rebuke of Green’s behavior, signaling official disapproval from his congressional peers. Johnson expressed confidence that House Republicans would introduce and vote on the resolution soon.

Other Democrats in attendance found quieter ways to protest Trump’s address. Some displayed black signs with phrases such as “Save Medicaid,” “Protect Veterans,” and “False.” Others staged walkouts during the speech.