Trump’s Claim On India Halting Russian Oil Purchases Puts Spotlight On Delhi’s Balancing Act

Amid Trump’s claim that Modi agreed to halt Russian oil imports, India reaffirms its commitment to strategic autonomy, asserting it won’t bow to pressure from the US over its energy and trade policies.

US President Donald Trump has once again stirred diplomatic waters by asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to stop India’s imports of Russian oil. The statement, made during a White House event, has sparked unease in New Delhi amid ongoing trade talks between India and the United States.
Responding to Trump’s claim, India’s Ministry of External Affairs said it had no information about such a conversation, reaffirming that the country’s energy decisions are driven by national interest and strategic autonomy. India has consistently maintained its stance that it will not be pressured by any nation when it comes to energy partnerships, especially with Russia — a long-standing ally.
The controversy unfolds as Washington continues to impose additional tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25% penalty linked to Russian oil transactions. For India, balancing ties between the US and Russia remains a delicate but essential task in its broader geopolitical and economic strategy.
