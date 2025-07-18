Trump's Health Stable After Leg Swelling Exam, Says White House Doctor

President Donald J. Trump is in “excellent health,” according to a medical memo released Thursday by the White House. The update followed a routine evaluation after the president reported mild swelling in his lower legs.

Dr. Sean P. Barbabella, Physician to the President and a U.S. Navy captain, said Trump underwent a full examination including vascular imaging, lab testing, and an echocardiogram. The results revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a common and non-serious condition in older adults. No signs of blood clots, arterial disease, or heart issues were found.

“All test results were within normal limits,” the memo stated. “There is no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or systemic illness.”

The report also addressed recent bruising observed on the back of the president’s hand, attributing it to frequent handshaking and daily aspirin use, part of his preventive heart care regimen. The bruising was described as harmless.

The medical team said the evaluation was conducted out of an abundance of caution, and that President Trump remains fit to carry out his duties.

The update comes as Trump maintains a full public schedule ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.