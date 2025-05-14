Trump’s Qatar Visit Takes Off with Fighter Jet Escort and Lavish Welcome

Former President Donald Trump’s high-profile visit to Qatar began with a dramatic display of military pageantry, echoing the reception he received a day earlier in Saudi Arabia.

As Air Force One approached Doha on Wednesday, it was flanked by Qatari F-15 fighter jets, mirroring the ceremonial escort provided by Saudi Arabia’s air force on Tuesday. The rare mid-air honors, typically reserved for significant diplomatic gestures, highlighted the region’s eagerness to impress the former U.S. president.

White House aide Margo Martin captured and shared footage of both flyovers on social media, praising the spectacle. “Saudi F-15s providing honorary escort for Air Force One!” she wrote, followed by a video from the next leg: “What a view flying into Qatar!!!” One particularly notable moment showed a Qatari pilot photographing Air Force One mid-flight from his jet’s backseat.

Qatar’s warm reception didn’t end with the flyby. The Gulf state reportedly offered Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 — a potential temporary replacement for Air Force One while new aircraft are still under construction by Boeing. The gesture has stirred controversy back home.

While Trump has praised the offer as a cost-effective option for the U.S., critics argue it raises serious ethical and security concerns. Accepting such a high-value gift from a foreign government could violate federal rules and has been labeled by opponents as “naked corruption” and “a grave national security threat.”

Trump’s stop in Qatar is the second leg of a three-nation Middle East tour, which continues Thursday in the United Arab Emirates. The trip comes amid growing scrutiny over the Trump Organization’s expanding business ties in the region, including recent reports of a luxury golf resort deal in Qatar.