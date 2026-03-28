Trump's signature on dollar bills to mark 250th year

Washington: US President Donald Trump's signature is set to feature on US paper currency soon, a first for a sitting president since the introduction of dollar bills in 1861. The decision, taken by the US Treasury, coincides with the 250th anniversary celebrations of American Independence this year.

"In celebration of America's 250th anniversary, President Donald J Trump's signature alongside (Treasury) Secretary Scott Bessent's will soon appear on US currency, marking a first in history, and symbolises @POTUS' leadership and dedication to our great nation will carry a lasting impact," US Treasurer Brandon Beach said in a post on X.