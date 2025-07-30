  • Menu
Tsunami Alert for Hawaii, California, Washington After Big Earthquake Near Russia

x

Highlights

A powerful 8.8 earthquake near Russia has caused tsunami alerts in Hawaii, Alaska, and the U.S. West Coast. Waves may reach places like California, Washington, and Oregon on July 30. People are told to stay away from beaches and stay safe.

A very strong earthquake (8.8 magnitude) took place near Russia. Because of this, a tsunami alert is active in many places.

USA Areas on Alert:

  • Hawaii: Warning in place. Sirens are already on. Waves may hit by 11:25 am IST.
  • Alaska: Some waves have already started. Other parts may be hit around 10:15–11:25 am IST.
  • Washington & Oregon: Waves may arrive between 12:05–12:25 pm IST.

California:

  • Northern California: 12:20 pm IST
  • San Francisco Bay: 1:10 pm IST
  • Southern California: 1:30 pm IST

What Officials Are Saying:

  • People should stay away from beaches and harbors.
  • Tsunami waves can come in series — more waves may arrive after the first.
  • Water may rise suddenly and currents can be strong for many hours.

Indian Embassy Alert:

  • Indians in California and nearby areas should:
  • Stay away from the sea
  • Go to higher ground if a warning is given
  • Follow all local alerts and be ready for emergencies
