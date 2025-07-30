Tsunami Alert for Hawaii, California, Washington After Big Earthquake Near Russia

A very strong earthquake (8.8 magnitude) took place near Russia. Because of this, a tsunami alert is active in many places.

USA Areas on Alert:

Hawaii: Warning in place. Sirens are already on. Waves may hit by 11:25 am IST.

Alaska: Some waves have already started. Other parts may be hit around 10:15–11:25 am IST.

Washington & Oregon: Waves may arrive between 12:05–12:25 pm IST.

California:

Northern California: 12:20 pm IST

San Francisco Bay: 1:10 pm IST

Southern California: 1:30 pm IST

What Officials Are Saying:

People should stay away from beaches and harbors.

Tsunami waves can come in series — more waves may arrive after the first.

Water may rise suddenly and currents can be strong for many hours.

Indian Embassy Alert: