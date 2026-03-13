Turkey says intercepted ballistic munition from Iran

Ankara/Istanbul: The Turkish Defence Ministry said Friday that it intercepted a ballistic munition from Iran that entered Turkish airspace.

"A ballistic munition fired from Iran and entering Turkish airspace has been neutralized by NATO air and missile defence elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," the ministry said in a statement.

"All necessary precautions are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country's territory and airspace," the ministry said.

It added that developments in the region are being closely monitored, with Turkey's national security as a priority.

Sirens were heard Friday morning at Turkey's Incirlik Air Base in the southern province of Adana, Xinhua news agency cited from a report by Turkey's semi-official Anadolu Agency.

Videos circulating on social media also appeared to show the arrival of a missile followed by the sound of an explosion.

The ministry said the latest incident marks the third intercepted ballistic munition launched from Iran toward Turkey in recent days, amid rising regional tensions.

In response, Iranian Ambassador in Ankara Mohammad Hassan Habibollahzadeh said at a press conference on Friday that the latest incident was "a question mark for us too," suggesting it was carried out by "third elements whose efforts are to harm the friendly and brotherly relations between the two countries."

On Tuesday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said a Patriot air defence system assigned by NATO to support Turkey's airspace had been deployed in the eastern province of Malatya and was being prepared for operational readiness.

Earlier this week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the war triggered by attacks on Iran must be halted before it expands and sets the entire region on fire, stressing that diplomacy still offers a path to de-escalation.

"This war must be stopped before it grows and throws the entire region into flames. If diplomacy is given a chance, it is entirely possible to achieve this," Erdogan said addressing his party members at the parliament on Wednesday.

Erdogan said Turkey is continuing diplomatic efforts. "We are patiently continuing our initiatives to return to the table and negotiations and to bring diplomacy back into play," he said.

He added that Ankara is also taking precautions against attempts to fuel sectarian conflict and other destabilizing scenarios in the region.



