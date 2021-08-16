Tweets Of The Afghan Embassy In India's Handle Got Deleted
- Several tweets on the the Afghan embassy in India's handle were deleted as they chastised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the nation after the Taliban seized power.
- The Afghan embassy's press secretary, Abdulhaq Azad stated that he does not have access to account as he stated that he had tried but failed and felt like it had been hacked.
Several tweets from the Afghan embassy in India's handle were deleted as they chastised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the nation after the Taliban seized power.
The Afghan embassy's press secretary, Abdulhaq Azad stated that he does not have access to account as he stated that he had tried but failed and felt like it had been hacked. Twitter users are freely sharing screenshots of the deleted tweets which are getting circulated on the social media very rapidly.
The head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, blamed as Ashraf Ghani steps down of the president's place and leaft Kabul. He condemned him of leaving the citizens of the country in the dire and deteriorating condition and cursed him by saying that God will found him accountable for his action.
Meanwhile, the Taliban seized Kabul in a startlingly quick onslaught, countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom scrambled to fly ambassadors, other employees, and people out of the city. Thousands of more troops were even sent back into Afghanistan by the US. On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US embassy in Afghanistan had been evacuated and that the America flag had been downed.