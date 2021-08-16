  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > International

Tweets Of The Afghan Embassy In India's Handle Got Deleted

Afghan embassy in India later said its Twitter account was hacked. (AP File Photo)
x

Afghan embassy in India later said its Twitter account was hacked. (AP File Photo)

Highlights

  • Several tweets on the the Afghan embassy in India's handle were deleted as they chastised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the nation after the Taliban seized power.
  • The Afghan embassy's press secretary, Abdulhaq Azad stated that he does not have access to account as he stated that he had tried but failed and felt like it had been hacked.

Several tweets from the Afghan embassy in India's handle were deleted as they chastised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the nation after the Taliban seized power.

The Afghan embassy's press secretary, Abdulhaq Azad stated that he does not have access to account as he stated that he had tried but failed and felt like it had been hacked. Twitter users are freely sharing screenshots of the deleted tweets which are getting circulated on the social media very rapidly.

The head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, blamed as Ashraf Ghani steps down of the president's place and leaft Kabul. He condemned him of leaving the citizens of the country in the dire and deteriorating condition and cursed him by saying that God will found him accountable for his action.

Ghani, who did not reveal his location, was labeled a 'coward' by social media users for causing panic and leaving his countrymen in such difficult situations.
Ghani later stated on Facebook that he chose to flee from the country in order to avoid violence in Kabul, which had been overrun by the Taliban. Ghani claimed he left the country to avoid battles with the Taliban, claiming that if he had stayed, countless patriots would have been martyred and the capital of Kabul would have been devastated.
In one of his statement posted by him on Facebook, he explained that the Taliban have triumphed via the use of their swords and firearms, and are now accountable for their countrymen's honour, property, and self-preservation.

Meanwhile, the Taliban seized Kabul in a startlingly quick onslaught, countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom scrambled to fly ambassadors, other employees, and people out of the city. Thousands of more troops were even sent back into Afghanistan by the US. On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US embassy in Afghanistan had been evacuated and that the America flag had been downed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X