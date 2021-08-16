Tweets Of The Afghan Embassy In India's Handle Got Deleted

Several tweets from the Afghan embassy in India's handle were deleted as they chastised Afghan President Ashraf Ghani for fleeing the nation after the Taliban seized power.



The Afghan embassy's press secretary, Abdulhaq Azad stated that he does not have access to account as he stated that he had tried but failed and felt like it had been hacked. Twitter users are freely sharing screenshots of the deleted tweets which are getting circulated on the social media very rapidly.

I have lost access to Twitter handle of @AfghanistanInIN, a friend sent screen shot of this tweet, (this tweet is hidden from me.) I have tried to log in but can't access. Seems it is hacked. @FMamundzay @FFazly @hmohib pic.twitter.com/kcdlGMpCZ7 — Abdulhaq Azad (@AbdulhaqA) August 16, 2021

The head of the Afghan National Reconciliation Council, Abdullah Abdullah, blamed as Ashraf Ghani steps down of the president's place and leaft Kabul. He condemned him of leaving the citizens of the country in the dire and deteriorating condition and cursed him by saying that God will found him accountable for his action.



Ghani, who did not reveal his location, was labeled a 'coward' by social media users for causing panic and leaving his countrymen in such difficult situations.

Ghani later stated on Facebook that he chose to flee from the country in order to avoid violence in Kabul, which had been overrun by the Taliban. Ghani claimed he left the country to avoid battles with the Taliban, claiming that if he had stayed, countless patriots would have been martyred and the capital of Kabul would have been devastated.

In one of his statement posted by him on Facebook, he explained that the Taliban have triumphed via the use of their swords and firearms, and are now accountable for their countrymen's honour, property, and self-preservation.

Meanwhile, the Taliban seized Kabul in a startlingly quick onslaught, countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom scrambled to fly ambassadors, other employees, and people out of the city. Thousands of more troops were even sent back into Afghanistan by the US. On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the US embassy in Afghanistan had been evacuated and that the America flag had been downed.

