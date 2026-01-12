UAE Halts Scholarships To UK Universities Over Fears Of Islamist Radicalisation

The United Arab Emirates has decided to withdraw government funding for Emirati students seeking higher education in the United Kingdom, citing concerns that British university campuses could expose students to Islamist radicalisation linked to the Muslim Brotherhood. The move follows the UK government’s continued refusal to designate the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organisation, a status it holds in the UAE and several other countries.

Although the decision to cut scholarship funding was implemented in June last year, it drew wider attention only after recent reports in British newspapers highlighted the issue. According to these reports, the UAE Ministry of Higher Education released an updated list of overseas institutions eligible for state-funded scholarships and official degree recognition. Universities from countries such as the United States, Australia, France, and Israel were included, while British institutions were notably absent.

Officials familiar with the matter said the exclusion of UK universities was deliberate. When questioned by British counterparts, Emirati authorities reportedly made it clear that the concern stemmed from fears that students could be influenced by Islamist ideologies on UK campuses. British officials, in response, stressed the importance of academic freedom and safeguards already in place within their education system.

The UAE’s apprehensions are rooted in its long-standing opposition to the Muslim Brotherhood, which it views as a direct threat to its political stability. Abu Dhabi has repeatedly urged European governments to take a tougher stance against the group. Britain, however, has resisted such pressure. A comprehensive UK review conducted in 2015 concluded that while the Brotherhood’s views conflicted with British values, there was insufficient evidence to link it directly to terrorist activity within the country.

Concerns about campus activism have resurfaced amid heightened political mobilisation at universities following the Israel-Hamas conflict that erupted after the October 7, 2023 attacks. Official UK data shows that referrals linked to possible Islamist radicalisation under the Prevent programme increased during the 2023–24 academic year, though the numbers remain small compared to the overall student population.

The UAE’s policy does not amount to a complete ban on studying in Britain. Wealthier families can still send students to the UK using private funds, but government scholarships—which typically cover tuition, living costs, travel, and insurance—are now directed toward other countries. However, the impact is already visible, with a sharp decline in the number of Emirati students receiving UK study visas over the past few years.

In addition, the UAE has indicated it will not recognise degrees from institutions outside its approved list, reducing the value of UK qualifications for Emiratis returning home. This development adds to a series of recent strains in UK-UAE relations, including disputes over media ownership, regional conflicts, and sports-related financial investigations.

Despite these tensions, officials from both sides have sought to downplay the broader diplomatic fallout. UAE representatives have maintained that bilateral ties remain strong, while the British government reiterated its commitment to combating extremism and ensuring student safety. Nevertheless, the decision underscores the UAE’s firm stance against perceived Islamist influence and marks a significant shift in educational ties between the two countries.