UAE highlights its mediation efforts as Russia and Ukraine exchange 350 captives

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced the success of mediation efforts in a new exchange of war captives between Russia and Ukraine on Wednesday, which included 175 Ukrainian captives and 175 Russian captives - 350 captives in total - bringing the overall number exchanged through UAE mediation efforts to 3,233.
"Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its appreciation to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Ukraine for their cooperation with the UAE's mediation endeavors. This reflects the appreciation of both countries for the UAE’s role in supporting all efforts to resolve the crisis between the two nations," read a statement issued by the UAE Foreign Ministry.
The Ministry emphasised that the success of this mediation, the 13th, reflects the distinguished ties between the UAE and the two countries.
"Furthermore, the Ministry reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to ensuring the success of all efforts aimed at finding a peaceful solution to the conflict in Ukraine, and mitigating the humanitarian impacts as a result of the crisis, including on refugees and captives," the statement added.
Since the outbreak of the crisis, the UAE has also contributed urgent relief supplies to those affected in Ukraine, including more than USD 100 million worth of humanitarian aid to Ukrainian civilians. The UAE had also launched an air bridge to deliver relief aid, essential food items, and medical supplies, along with electricity generators, ambulances, and other medical and educational equipment, dispatching planes carrying aid to Ukrainian refugees in neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova, and Bulgaria.