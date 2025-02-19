UAE President Meets US Secretary of State to Discuss Key Issues

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and explore ways to strengthen cooperation across multiple sectors.

During their meeting, both leaders addressed a broad spectrum of regional and global issues, emphasizing the latest developments in the Middle East and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The discussion included ongoing diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis in Gaza and the broader implications for regional stability and security.

Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the UAE’s unwavering stance against any forced displacement of the Palestinian people. He also highlighted the necessity of integrating Gaza’s reconstruction efforts within a framework that leads toward a sustainable and comprehensive peace, highlighting the two-state solution as the only viable path to long-term regional stability.

In addition, he stressed the urgency of preventing further escalation of the conflict, warning of the risks it poses to peace in the region.

The discussions were attended by senior UAE officials, including Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States.