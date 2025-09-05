UK Deputy PM Resignation After Home Purchase Probe Triggers Government Crisis

The UK Deputy PM resignation has shaken the Labour government after Angela Rayner stepped down on September 5, 2025. An inquiry found she failed to meet ethical standards in relation to her home purchase probe.

Rayner admitted earlier this week that she underpaid tax on her £800,000 apartment in Hove. Reports suggest she saved about £40,000 by not paying the correct stamp duty. The independent adviser on ministerial standards, Laurie Magnus, concluded that although she acted in good faith, she breached the code of conduct by not seeking proper tax advice.

In her letter to Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Rayner wrote, “I take full responsibility for this error.” Starmer expressed sadness, praising her achievements but agreeing her resignation was necessary.

Rayner, 45, said her “complex living arrangements” following her 2023 divorce and caring for her disabled son contributed to the mistake. But critics highlighted her past comments against tax avoiders, leading to accusations of hypocrisy. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch called her position “untenable,” accusing her of lying.

Her exit is a significant blow to Labour. Known for her plain-spoken style and strong public connection, she was seen as a possible successor to Starmer. By resigning as both deputy prime minister and deputy Labour leader, she leaves the party facing internal uncertainty.

This UK tax payment scandal has now turned into a wider UK political resignation 2025, forcing Starmer into a Cabinet reshuffle and raising questions about stability in the Labour-led government during this UK government crisis.