UK: Man dies after being stabbed near Leicester city centre

London: A man in his 20s died after being stabbed near Leicester city centre, local police said on Wednesday. The victim was stabbed on Tuesday evening, and died shortly after being sent to hospital.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police said they believe the stabbing followed an altercation between two men, and a murder investigation is underway.

Earlier on Wednesday, local media said a "very serious incident" occurred at De Montfort University on Tuesday evening, citing university statement.

A man was arrested after a woman was stabbed to death in northwest London, the Metropolitan Police said on February 1.

The police were called on January 31 to reports of a stabbing incident. The victim, a 50-year-old woman, was found with stab wounds. Despite the efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder. It is believed that the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

In October last year, at least two people were killed, and several others were injured in a mass stabbing attack that took place near a synagogue in Manchester City, the local police authorities reported.

Police said responding police officers shot dead a third person who was a "man believed to be the offender", ABC News reported. The local authorities confirmed that at least three more people were injured. The incident took place outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester, according to law enforcement.

According to police, injuries were caused by a vehicle and stab wounds. Police said that a member of the public told responding officers that he had seen a car being driven towards a crowd of people. Police said firearms officers responded to the call.



