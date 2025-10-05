UK Mosque Set Ablaze In Suspected Hate Crime; Police Launch Investigation After Arson Attack In Sussex

A mosque in Peacehaven, located near Brighton on England’s southern coast, was deliberately set on fire late Saturday night, prompting police to investigate the act as a suspected hate crime. Two people were inside the mosque when the attack took place but managed to escape without injury.

According to reports, two individuals wearing balaclavas attempted to break open the mosque’s main door before dousing the entrance with gasoline and setting it alight. The fire caused damage to the building’s front and to a vehicle parked nearby. Sussex Police confirmed that no injuries were reported but acknowledged the emotional and social impact such an incident could have on the Muslim community.

Detective Superintendent Karrie Bohanna assured the public that authorities are treating the matter with utmost seriousness, adding, “We understand the fear and concern this has caused and the effect it will have on the Muslim community.”

The attack comes just days after a deadly assault outside a Manchester synagogue, where two Jewish worshippers were killed. The suspect, identified as 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie of Syrian descent, was shot dead by police.

In response to the incidents, Tariq Jung, chair of the Brighton and Hove Muslim Forum, expressed sorrow and outrage, calling on faith leaders to unite and promote peace. “Regardless of one’s religion—be it Jewish, Christian, Hindu, or Muslim—no one should fear being attacked while worshipping,” Jung said.

Both attacks have raised alarm about rising hate-motivated violence targeting places of worship in the UK, prompting appeals for stronger community solidarity and enhanced security measures.