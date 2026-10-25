UK PM Burnham calls for 'honest discussion' on restoring free movement with EU

London: United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham has called for an open, evidence-based debate on the possibility of restoring free movement between Britain and the EU, as his government considers options for closer ties with the bloc, local media has reported.

"I think you have to have a very factual, quite evidence-based debate about this," Burnham told The Sunday Times in an interview on Saturday (local time).

The prime minister acknowledged that freedom of movement had posed significant challenges before Brexit, but argued that migration patterns had changed since Britain left the EU.

Burnham said the balance of migration had changed, stressing the need for an "honest discussion" about the differences between past and present migration patterns, reports Xinhua news agency.

He also highlighted Britain's loss of access to EU migration information-sharing arrangements following Brexit, including Eurodac, the bloc's biometric database used to help manage asylum applications.

But Burnham ruled out recommending that Britain adopt the euro or join the Schengen Area, where internal border checks have largely been abolished.

He is scheduled to meet EU leaders at a summit in Brussels on November 20 and has indicated that he would outline possible options for Britain's future relationship with the bloc at the meeting.

The 2024 election manifesto of the Labour Party, now led by Burnham, ruled out restoring free movement, rejoining the EU single market or entering a customs union.

Burnham has previously pledged to respect those commitments, suggesting that any fundamental change in Britain's relationship with the EU would be unlikely before the next general election.