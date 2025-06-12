UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s Reaction to Ahmedabad Aviation Incident

The recent crash of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals in Ahmedabad has shocked and saddened many. Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, shared his deep concern over the incident.

In a post on X, he said he is being kept informed as the situation unfolds. He expressed his heartfelt thoughts for the passengers and their families during this very difficult time.

The tragedy has drawn attention from leaders around the world as rescue and investigation efforts continue.

“The scenes emerging of a London-bound plane carrying many British nationals crashing in the Indian city of Ahmedabad are devastating. I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time,” he wrote on his X account.