UK Targets Indian Restaurants in Trump-Style Immigration Crackdown

The UK government has launched a mass crackdown on illegal working, reminiscent of former US President Donald Trump’s tough immigration stance. Known as a "UK-wide blitz," this operation primarily targets sectors like Indian restaurants, nail bars, convenience stores, and car washes employing migrant workers.

Under the leadership of British Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, the Home Office reported a record-breaking January. Authorities raided 828 premises—an increase of 48% from the previous year—and made 609 arrests, marking a 73% rise compared to the same period in 2024. A notable incident at an Indian restaurant in Humberside led to seven arrests and four detentions.

"The immigration rules must be respected and enforced," said Cooper, emphasizing that this crackdown is vital to prevent the exploitation of illegal migrants and to stop the dangerous immigration routes like crossing the Channel in small boats.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s government, facing a surge in Reform UK support, is under pressure to appear tough on immigration. To prove its stance, the government has started showing deportation footage, similar to former US President Trump’s strategies. The footage shows deported men being escorted onto charter flights bound for their home countries. These deportees include foreign criminals convicted of drug offenses, theft, rape, and murder.

The Home Office also released a video showing the deportation process for the first time, highlighting the removal of nearly 19,000 foreign criminals and illegal migrants since Labour took office. In addition, the government launched an international campaign to counter people smugglers, showcasing the harsh realities of illegal immigration.

Statistics reveal that between July 2024 and January 2025, arrests linked to illegal working have increased by 38%, with 1,090 civil penalty notices issued to employers. Businesses found employing illegal workers face fines of up to £60,000 per person.

Eddy Montgomery, Director of Enforcement, Compliance, and Crime at the Home Office, said, "These figures demonstrate our commitment to cracking down on those who try to flout the immigration system. We will continue to ramp up efforts to ensure that those involved face the full consequences."

As part of its broader immigration strategy, the Labour government is pushing the Border Security, Asylum, and Immigration Bill through Parliament. This bill, which will be debated in its second reading this week, aims to dismantle criminal immigration gangs and grant law enforcement additional powers, such as seizing mobile phones from individuals arriving illegally before their arrest.

The opposition Conservative Party, however, has criticized the bill as "weak" and has called for tougher measures, including restrictions on permanent residency for migrants. Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp remarked, “Under new leadership, the Conservatives are offering effective reforms to cut immigration. Our country is our home, not a hotel.”