Russia news: The Ukrainian F-16 ultrasonic military jet and its pilot was destroyed on Sunday in the largest air Russia attacks Ukraine overnight, according to reports.

The third loss to an F-16 fighter jet shot down during the conflict, according to the military's the news agency Reuters.

The pilot Lt. Col. Maksym Ustimenko born in 1993 according to reports, was aiming air targets at the time he was shot down alongside the West-supplied plane.

"The pilot utilized all his weapons onboard and was able to shoot down seven targets in the air. When he was shooting down the final one his aircraft was damaged, and began to lose altitude" The Air Force said on the Telegram messaging application.

NATO has been forced to reshuffle Russia-Ukraine war following Russia employed 500 missiles to take down the F-16. "Due to the strike by Russian Federation Russian Federation carrying out strikes at objects within the Ukraine, the territory of Ukraine, Polish and allied aviation is now operating in our airspace" Poland's operational command stated in a post via X (formerly Twitter).

"In compliance with guidelines, the Operational Commanding Officer of the Polish Armed Forces has activated all forces and assets that are at his disposal. Duty fighters have been scrambled and the air defense systems that are based on ground as well as radar-based reconnaissance equipment are in the most advanced state of readiness." the announcement read.

"The measures are designed to protect those areas which border the threatened regions. It is the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces is keeping track of the situation at hand, as well as the troops and resources of the subordinate units are completely prepared for immediate action," the command stated.

Russia overnight unleashed 537 drones at Ukraine including 477 drones, decoys and drones as well as 60 missiles the Ukrainian air force reported. Of the 537, 249 were shot down, and 226 were destroyed most likely because they were electronically blocked.