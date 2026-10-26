Ukrainian President Zelensky asks parliament to extend martial law

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday submitted draft legislation to parliament to extend martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days, the parliament's press service said.

The measures, which are set to expire on October 31, would remain in effect through January 29, 2027, if approved by lawmakers, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Martial law and general mobilisation have been in effect in Ukraine since February 2022 amid the country's ongoing conflict with Russia. Both measures have been extended multiple times.

Earlier, Zelensky said Ukraine was prepared to freeze combat operations along the existing frontlines to bring a swift end to the conflict, while firmly rejecting territorial concessions.

In an interview with ABC News, Zelensky expressed willingness to reach a ceasefire deal but rejected proposals to give up 25 per cent of Ukrainian territory.

Zelensky also expressed regret over the recent decline in US military assistance, saying Ukraine had received only 24 interceptor missiles for its Patriot air defence systems from the United States over the past three months, far below its average monthly requirement of 350. He underscored the urgency of the situation, saying 30 ballistic missiles struck Kyiv on Thursday night alone.

Meanwhile, US media have reported increased pressure from Washington on Zelensky to make concessions to secure a peace agreement, with US President Donald Trump repeatedly blaming Kyiv for the lack of progress in US-brokered talks.

Trilateral talks between Russia, Ukraine and the United States are scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, in the first half of November, with a focus on security arrangements for Russia and Ukraine following a peace settlement, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

Additionally, the Interfax-Ukraine news agency reported that Zelensky said Ukraine is ready to hold a trilateral meeting with the United States and Russia next month in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates.



