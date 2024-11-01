UN chief emphasises role of youth in driving climate action, shaping urban futures

United Nations : UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the role of young people in driving climate action and shaping urban futures, and called for empowering them to accelerate global sustainable development progress.

In his message to mark World Cities Day, which is observed annually on October 31, Guterres on Thursday said, "We recognise the role of young people in driving climate action and shaping urban futures."

He underscored that with more than half of the world's population and 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, cities are at the forefront of the climate crisis. And they need the energy and vision of youth leading the charge for change, Xinhua news agency reported.

"From grassroots movements to innovation labs, young people are pushing for ambitious climate action," Guterres noted, adding that they are championing renewable energy integration, green jobs, clean public transportation, and climate adaptation measures, contributing to shape sustainable cities where everyone can thrive.

He called for nations to amplify voices of youth, invest in their ideas, and promote their meaningful participation in urban decision-making, stressing, "By empowering young people, we can accelerate climate action and drive global progress for the Sustainable Development Goals".

"As we mark World Cities Day, let us celebrate the power of youth to build green, resilient and inclusive cities that meet the needs and aspirations of future generations," the UN chief said.