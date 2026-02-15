UN chief reaffirms partnership with AU in tackling Africa's challenges

Addis Ababa: United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that Africa is navigating some of the world's "hardest challenges" with determination, creativity and resilience.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the 39th African Union (AU) Summit on Saturday at the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, the capital of Ethiopia, the UN chief acknowledged sustained efforts by African countries to address development challenges, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Not miracles, but steady practical work to solve real problems in an international environment that is more polarised, more unpredictable and more volatile than at any time since the end of the Cold War," Guterres told reporters.

He said that from regional integration efforts to investments in clean energy and infrastructure, the African continent is witnessing progress, "sometimes unevenly, sometimes slowly, but it is happening."

Highlighting the "enduring power and promise of Africa," he stressed the "stronger than ever" UN-AU partnership, with particular emphasis on three priorities, namely peace and security, financial justice, and climate action.

"Many parts of the continent face deep and complex crises, including Sudan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Sahel, and the Horn of Africa. These conflicts have multiple actors, multiple interests, and multiple layers," Guterres said.

Noting that African institutions and leadership are engaged in silencing the guns across the continent, he called for greater global support for Africa's efforts to ensure continental peace and security, noting that "some of these efforts are overstretched, some are under-resourced, but none can operate on political goodwill alone."

According to Guterres, Africa is home to some of the world's fastest-growing economies and some of the most fiscally constrained. He said debt burdens, high borrowing costs, and limited access to long-term finance are blocking progress in education, health systems, and job creation.

"It is simply unconscionable that having endured the deep scars and lasting consequences of colonialism, Africa must still contend with an economic and financial system that remains totally unjust," Guterres said.

He underscored the urgent need to ensure that "developing countries finally have a real voice and meaningful participation in the international financial institutions that shape their future."

Concerning climate action, Guterres said that despite its minimal contribution to climate change, Africa is paying the highest price through droughts, floods, hunger, and deadly heat.

The UN chief said that the African continent is left "with far too little support" to adapt and make the transition to clean energy.

"This is climate injustice, plain and simple," he said, adding that with the right support, Africa will become a global renewable powerhouse.