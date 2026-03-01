'Unacceptable Escalation': Qatar condemns Iranian attacks on Duqm Port in Oman

Qatar on Sunday condemned the Iranian attacks that targeted the commercial port of Duqm in Oman and an oil tanker off its coast, while expressing solidarity with Oman in all measures it takes to protect its sovereignty, security, and stability.

In a statement, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs termed Iranian attacks a violation of Oman's sovereignty, an unacceptable escalation, and a cowardly targeting of a country playing an active mediating role between Iran and the international community to defuse the crisis and promote constructive dialogue to resolve outstanding issues.

In a statement shared on X, Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the Iranian attacks that targeted the commercial port of Duqm in the sisterly Sultanate of Oman and an oil tanker off its coast. Qatar describes the attacks as a violation of the Sultanate's sovereignty, an unacceptable escalation, and a cowardly targeting of a country playing an active mediating role between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the international community to defuse the crisis and promote constructive dialogue to resolve outstanding issues."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms Qatar's full solidarity with the Sultanate of Oman in all measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty, security, and stability," it added.

Advisor to the Prime Minister and spokesperson for Qatar's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari, said on Sunday that Iran's attacks on Oman showcase a dangerous pattern that threatens the role of mediators and undermines one of the most important tools for containing crises and preserving peace and stability.

In a statement posted on X, he wrote: "The deliberate targeting of the Sultanate of Oman, a country that has made sincere efforts to mediate and prevent bloodshed, and has sought to keep the door to diplomacy open until the last moment, is an attack on the very principle of mediation. As we warned when Qatar was targeted for its mediation, this attack represents a dangerous pattern that threatens the role of mediators and undermines one of the most important tools for containing crises & preserving peace & stability."

Qatar's statement comes after the commercial port of Duqm was targeted by two drones, Oman News Agency reported, citing a security source. An expatriate worker was injured after one of the drones hit a mobile workers' housing unit.

The debris of the second drone fell in an area near fuel storage tanks, with no casualties or material damage, Oman News Agency reported. Oman condemned the attack and stated that it was taking all necessary measures to address any actions that may impinge upon the safety of the nation and those living within it.