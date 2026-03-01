Unidentified men attack police installations in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two police personnel and six people were injured after unidentified assailants carried out attacks on three police installations in Peshawar city of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported on Sunday.

A senior police official stated that Mattani and Badhber police stations and the nearby Sra Khawra police checkpost were attacked on Saturday; however, police retaliated against the attacks, Pakistan's leading daily Dawn reported.

According to the senior police official, the Mattani police station was attacked from two sides. The official stated, "One cop sustained injuries when a hand grenade was hurled inside the Badhber police station, hurled from Mera Mashokhel Road."

He further mentioned that a police personnel and six people were injured after a third attack was conducted on Sra Khawra Police Checkpost. Senior police officials stated that attackers used hand grenades and sophisticated weapons in attacks on the police installations.

Superintendent Saddar Division Arshad Khan stated that attackers used modern gadgets, including Infrared (IR) cameras, commonly known as night vision, in the attacks. He further stated that the assailants fled the site of the incident following the attack. He stated that a search operation was conducted; however, no one has been arrested and added that search operations will continue.

On Tuesday, seven individuals, including six police personnel, were killed after unidentified assailants targeted a police vehicle in Kohat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday, local media reported.

A senior police officer said that six police personnel, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), an inspector and four constables, were killed after a vehicle carrying two individuals for a court appearance was targeted, Dawn reported. The officer mentioned that one of the two individuals was also killed in the attack. The attackers also torched the vehicle following the attack.

On Monday, at least three Federal Constabulary (FC) men were killed when an ambulance carrying injured personnel came under attack in the Badrakhail area of Karak in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, local media reported, citing regional police authorities.

The personnel were injured in a quadcopter attack on an FC post in the Dargah Shaheedan area on Monday and were being transported to a hospital for treatment when the attack took place, the District Police Officer (DPO) told Pakistan's leading Geo News.

The report mentioned that at least five FC men were injured in the quadcopter attack, while two rescue personnel were also wounded in the ambulance attack. After the attack, police launched a search and rescue operation to find the attackers.

Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, since the ceasefire deal between the government and the Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) ended in 2022.