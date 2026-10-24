‘United Nations needed more than ever’: Guterres on 81st UN Day

New York: United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on Saturday reaffirmed the importance of the United Nations in addressing global challenges, promoting peace and protecting human rights, saying the organisation is needed more than ever as it marks its 81st anniversary.

In a message marking United Nations Day, Guterres highlighted the UN’s longstanding role in resolving disputes through diplomacy and international law, combating poverty and hunger, promoting human rights and delivering life-saving assistance to people affected by conflict, disasters and displacement.

In a post on X, the UN chief said the organisation would continue working to strengthen its ability to serve people and respond to the challenges of the present time.

“For 81 years, the @UN has been: Settling disputes with diplomacy & laws. Working to eradicate poverty & hunger. Promoting human rights. And delivering life-saving aid to people facing war, disaster & displacement. Today, the United Nations is needed more than ever. We will continue working to strengthen the UN to best serve people & meet the challenges of our time,” Guterres wrote.

In a video message on United Nations Day, the Secretary-General said the occasion celebrated not only an international organisation but also the idea that humanity’s future depends on countries working together to advance peace, development and human rights.

“On United Nations Day, we celebrate not only an organization, but an idea: Humanity’s future depends on our ability to work together to advance peace, development and human rights. For 81 years, the UN has given life to that idea. Settling disputes- with diplomacy and laws, not weapons. Working to eradicate poverty and hunger. Promoting human rights and delivering life-saving aid to people facing war, disaster and displacement.”

“From transportation trade and technology, to safeguarding the health of people and planet, to championing gender equality and expanding opportunity for women and girls, to giving all countries an equal voice on the global stage, The United Nations is an essential part of the fabric of our world. And its needed more than ever,” he added.

Guterres also highlighted the organisation’s role in advancing gender equality and expanding opportunities for women and girls.

United Nations Day is observed annually on October 24 to commemorate the entry into force of the UN Charter in 1945. The date marks the formal establishment of the United Nations after the founding document was ratified by the required majority of its signatories, including the five permanent members of the Security Council.



