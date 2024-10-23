UNRWA chief warns of surging death toll in Gaza, calls for immediate ceasefire

Gaza: The Gaza Strip is facing a surging death toll and a drastic shortage of food and medical supplies amid nearly three weeks of "non-stop bombardments" by Israeli forces, the UN agency for Palestine refugees said.



A distress call "from UNRWA staff in Gaza... Our staff are reporting that they cannot find food, water or medical care," Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said on the social media platform X.

"Bodies are left lying on the roads or under the rubble, while missions to remove bodies or provide humanitarian assistance are being denied," Lazzarini said.

"On behalf of our staff in northern Gaza, I call for an immediate truce, even if only for a few hours, to allow safe humanitarian passage for families who wish to leave the area and reach safer places," he added.

Lazzarini said he considers this the minimum required to save the lives of innocent civilians, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defense Forces said in a statement on Tuesday that its troops are continuing combat in the Jabalia area, northern Gaza, while enabling the "secure evacuation" of civilians from the combat zone along designated routes.

"As a result, thousands of civilians have been evacuated. Dozens of terrorists were arrested from among the civilians," it added.

The Israeli army has continued its ground operation in Jabalia camp, the largest Palestinian refugee camp in the strip, for the 17th day in a row.

The army says its operation in Jabalia and its surroundings aims to prevent Hamas fighters from regrouping to launch further attacks.

Israel has been launching a large-scale offensive against Hamas in Gaza to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on October 7, 2023, during which about 1,200 people were killed and around 250 others taken hostage.

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip has risen to 42,718, the Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement on Tuesday.