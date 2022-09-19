US aircraft carrier to visit S.Korea for combined drills

An American nuclear-powered aircraft carrier is scheduled to visit South Korea later this week for combined drills with the South Korean navy, the US Forces Korea (USFK) said on Monday.

The USFK said in a statement that the USS Ronald Reagan carrier strike group is scheduled to conduct a routine port visit to South Korea, reports Xinhua news agency.

While in port, the personnel of the strike group will have an opportunity to visit and engage with their South Korean navy partners and conduct cultural exchange with the people of South Korea, the USFK noted.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the strike group is set to arrive at a naval base in Busan, about 390 km southeast of the capital Seoul, on Friday for combined maritime drills with the South Korean navy.

It will mark the first time in about five years that a US aircraft carrier visits South Korea for joint military exercises.

The strike group includes the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, the USS Chancellorsville guided-missile cruiser and the USS Barry Aegis-equipped destroyer.