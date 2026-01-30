US calls EU-India trade deal ‘very disappointing’

New York: In the wake of the FTA between India and the EU, the US has described the Europeans as “very disappointing”, saying they were unwilling to join Washington in putting tariffs on New Delhi for its purchases of Russian oil because of this trade deal.

“Again, they should do what’s best for themselves, but I will tell you I find the Europeans very disappointing because the Europeans are on the front line of the Ukraine war,” US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in an interview.