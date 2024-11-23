Live
Just In
US CDC confirms H5N1 bird flu infection in child in California
Los Angeles: The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed a human infection with H5N1 bird flu in a child in California, the agency said.
This is the first reported avian influenza H5 virus infection in a child in the US, Xinhua news agency reported.
The child reportedly experienced mild symptoms and received flu antivirals, consistent with previously identified human cases in the US, according to the CDC. The child is recovering from illness.
The investigation into the child's possible H5N1 exposure source is ongoing.
To date, there has been no person-to-person spread identified associated with any of the H5N1 bird flu cases reported in the US.
So far, 55 human cases of H5 bird flu have been reported in the US during 2024, with 29 in California, according to the CDC.
CDC's risk assessment for the general public is low.
However, people with exposure to infected or potentially infected animals, such as birds, dairy cattle, or other animals, or to environments contaminated by infected birds or other animals, are at higher risk of infection.