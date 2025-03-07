  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

US Commerce Secretary Calls India's Russia Ties And BRICS Participation Obstacles To US Relations

US Commerce Secretary Calls Indias Russia Ties And BRICS Participation Obstacles To US Relations
x
Highlights

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick identifies India's Russian arms purchases and BRICS membership as barriers to stronger US-India relations, despite Trump administration's desire for "fair" trade and a "powerful relationship."

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that India's weapons purchases from Russia and its involvement in the BRICS alliance are creating obstacles to stronger US-India relations.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Lutnick explained that BRICS' efforts to create an alternative to the dollar as the global currency don't foster the "love and affection" the US feels toward India.

While the Trump administration aims to develop "fair" trade and build a "strong and powerful relationship" with India, Lutnick emphasized that these specific issues remain significant barriers. He specifically highlighted India's prominent role in the BRICS alliance.

Lutnick also addressed India's defense relationships, stating that India's historical practice of purchasing military equipment from Russia "needs to end."

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick