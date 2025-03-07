Live
US Commerce Secretary Calls India's Russia Ties And BRICS Participation Obstacles To US Relations
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick identifies India's Russian arms purchases and BRICS membership as barriers to stronger US-India relations, despite Trump administration's desire for "fair" trade and a "powerful relationship."
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that India's weapons purchases from Russia and its involvement in the BRICS alliance are creating obstacles to stronger US-India relations.
Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2025, Lutnick explained that BRICS' efforts to create an alternative to the dollar as the global currency don't foster the "love and affection" the US feels toward India.
While the Trump administration aims to develop "fair" trade and build a "strong and powerful relationship" with India, Lutnick emphasized that these specific issues remain significant barriers. He specifically highlighted India's prominent role in the BRICS alliance.
Lutnick also addressed India's defense relationships, stating that India's historical practice of purchasing military equipment from Russia "needs to end."